Sagan Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Three-time world champions Peter Sagan said on Tuesday he had contracted coronavirus.

Sagan, 31, who won the last of his world titles in 2017, has won stages on all of three Grand Tours and also contracted the virus last February.

"My brother Juraj and I took Covid-19 tests which, unfortunately, came out positive," Sagan said on Twitter.

"We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidance set by the relevant authorities. I'll keep you posted," he added.

Sagan was set to start his season with the San Juan Tour in Argentina on Monday but the race was cancelled by organisers.

This coming campaign the Slovak will race for French team TotalEnergies after five years with Bora-Hansgrohe.

