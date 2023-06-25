Open Menu

Saghar Terms Indo-US Joint Statement As Misleading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has expressed serious concern over the Indo-US joint statement and termed it as misleading.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said that it was quite unfortunate that the joint statement did not mention the Kashmir dispute, Indian terrorism, human rights violations and arbitrary arrests of thousands of Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmir media service reported.

He said that it was most regrettable that the country (US), which has been a co-sponsor of the historic United Nations resolution that acknowledged Kashmiris' right to self-determination and granted legitimacy to the Kashmir issue, turned a blind towards the abysmal situation in the territory that continues to reel under India's relentless and brutal repression.

Saghar, while referring to the US stance on Kashmir dispute, said being a strong proponent of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, it has always sought and supported a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said America still supports the UNSC resolutions calling for a referendum in the region.

As far as the issue of Hizbul Mujahideen is concerned, Saghar said that the US should differentiate between a terrorist and a freedom movement. "Hizb is an indigenous Kashmiri resistance organisation whose sole agenda is to liberate Kashmir from India's illegal occupation", he said, adding that the Hizb, which has never been engaged in unlawful activities, has been working under the ambit of the UN character.

"As per the UN charter Kashmiris have a legal right to armed resistance", the APHC-AJK leader said and added that Kashmiris' ongoing struggle was all about the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, be it a Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist or Christian.

Urging the Biden administration to revisit its wisdom on Kashmir, Saghar said instead of compromising its ideals the US must take a bold stance and play its much-needed role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

