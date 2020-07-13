UrduPoint.com
SAIC-GM-Wuling Posts Rising Auto Export

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

SAIC-GM-Wuling posts rising auto export

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a major Chinese automobile manufacturer, reported its total sales revenue in overseas markets growing by 51 percent year on year to reach 250 million U.S. Dollars during the first half of 2020.

SGMW, located in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, exported more than 38,000 units and sets of vehicles in the first six months of this year, up 42 percent compared with the same period of last year.

A total of 25,287 completely-built units and components for assembly of SGMW's compact crossover SUV model Baojun 530 were exported between January and June, surging by 86.

2 percent year on year. In early July, 2,045 new orders were received from the middle East market, according to corporate sources.

SGMW also shipped the first batch of its new, self-developed subcompact crossover SUV model Baojun 510 to South America last week, and plans to export the model to the Middle East, Africa, Mexico and other overseas markets, the company said.

