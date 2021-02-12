UrduPoint.com
SAIC Motor Sees 63.3 Pct Growth In Overseas Sales In January

Fri 12th February 2021

SHAHGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China's major carmaker SAIC Motor reported a 63.3 percent year-on-year increase in overseas sales in January to 37,500 vehicles, the company said.

The carmaker's sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) surged by 446.

6 percent year on year last month to reach 58,000, it said.

In 2020, SAIC Motor sold 5.6 million vehicles, including 2.6 million of its own brands. Its overseas sales reached 390,000 units, up 11.3 percent year on year. The company aims to realize an annual sale of 1.5 million units overseas in the 2021-2025 period.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

