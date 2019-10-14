Saied, set to win Tunisia presidency, thanks 'young people for turning new page'

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Conservative academic Kais Saied, who is poised to become Tunisia's next president, on Sunday thanked the "young people for turning a new page" in the country's history.

"We will try to build a new Tunisia," he told a gathering of supporters, his family and the press after state media announced his landslide election victory. "Young people led this campaign, and I am responsible for them."