- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Saiful Malook: A lake of fairytale needs digital media projection to attract tourists
Saiful Malook: A Lake Of Fairytale Needs Digital Media Projection To Attract Tourists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The arduous journey from Pakistan’s plain districts to the northern highlands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is instantly rewarded as the travelers encounter the breathtaking beauty of the famous Saiful Malook Lake.
This renowned lake, nestled amidst snow-capped peaks of the Malika Parbat range in Mansehra’s Kaghan Valley, captivates the visitors with its fairytale-like charm.
Spanning 1.06 square miles with a depth of 113 feet and sitting at an elevation of 3,224 meters above sea level, Saiful Malook's oval shape with crystal-clear and greenish-blue waters leave an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of tourists each year.
Revered as a lake of legends and princes, Saiful Malook is enveloped by the serene mountains of Malika Parbat in upper Kaghan, offering a peaceful retreat to tourists from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Named after the Persian Prince Saiful Malook, the lake attracts both international and local tourists, particularly during the summer months when its pleasant climate and cascading waterfalls from nearby glaciers add to its allure.
The lake is immortalized in Sufi poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s epic, “Fairytale of Saiful Malook,” which recounts the prince Saiful Malook quest for the fairy princess Badriul Jamala, a journey marked by enchanting stories and unfulfilled longing.
Though Pakistan boasts numerous stunning lakes like Ansoo, Lalusar, Dudipastar, and Sheosar, Saiful Malook stands out for its unique blend of fairytales, striking beauty, and pristine waters.
Manzoorul Haq, a former Pakistani ambassador, attested to the lake's exceptional charm, citing its lasting impression compared to other global lakes destinations.
In the today's digital age, there is a growing recognition of the potential for leveraging social media to enhance mountains and eco-tourism as well as archeology for economic development.
Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, highlighted how the growing digital and social media can transform the tourism landscape in Pakistan.
"Saiful Malook and similar breathtaking tourism sites offer stunning vistas and significant economic promise for Pakistan subject to government patronage.
Despite its immense potential, he said Pakistan's tourism sector had struggled to reach its full economic potential mainly due to natural calamities, terrorism and COVID-19.
In 2017, tourism contributed only $8.8 billion, or 2.9% of GDP, a stark contrast to the $15 billion, or 5.7% of GDP, in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and security issues exacerbated these challenges, with a notable decline in tourism revenue and employment in Pakistan.
Abu Zafar emphasized the importance of embracing digital innovations, such as virtual tours and social media campaigns, to attract more visitors.
He advocated for hiring digital professionals and utilizing platforms like GPS and artificial intelligence to promote Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings.
The potential for tourism growth is evident in Pakistan, with the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) playing pivotal roles in improving infrastructure and boosting tourism, transport and hospitality industries.
Ambassador Manzoor also suggested that developing attractions like a chairlift between Naran and Saiful Malook could generate significant revenue and enhance the socio-economic conditions of people of the region.
However, challenges remain, including environmental concerns. Efforts to improve waste management and enhance facilities are crucial for preserving the natural beauty of Saiful Malook and other lakes of Pakistan.
Increased litter bins, sanitary workers, and improved parking facilities are among the necessary measures to maintain the lake's allure.
Professor Naveed Farooq, a lecturer at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, underscored the importance of digital showcasing of all lakes for attracting foreign tourists.
"Saiful Malook Ansoo and Mahudhand lakes are gems of Pakistan. Utilizing digital technology to highlight these treasures can draw international visitors in droves and further boost tourism."
The KP Wildlife Department, which oversees Saiful Malook and Lulusar lakes as national parks, is working to ensure sustainable protection and improved tourist facilities.
Future developments, such as a chairlift project and enhanced service areas, aim to elevate the tourist experience while supporting local economies.
Overall, as Pakistan continues to enhance its digital presence and infrastructure, Saiful Malook Lake remains a symbol of the nation's rich natural and cultural heritage, poised to attract and inspire millions of visitors from around the world.
APP/fam/taj (APP Feature Service)
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
BAC organizes pictorial exhibition as I.Day celebrations17 hours ago
-
Pakistan – a country with boundless culture, heritage1 day ago
-
Karachi – great edifices depicting Quaid’s grandeur1 day ago
-
Quaid-Iqbal association made separate homeland possible for Muslims of Subcontinent3 days ago
-
Pictorial exhibition held at Bahawalpur Arts Council6 days ago
-
Traditional Games - A dying legacy of our rich culture8 days ago
-
Kashmiri's - Decades old saga of world's neglect8 days ago
-
GB Forests – Preserving an asset15 days ago
-
Water contamination – another looming challenge for authorities15 days ago
-
Political Harmony: A bedrock for strengthening democracy17 days ago
-
Renewable Energy Resources: A quest for resilient energy landscape22 days ago
-
Dispute Resolution - A step towards speedy justice, social harmony22 days ago