SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:Sail Grand Prix (SailGP) will return to the iconic Sydney Harbour in February next year as the ninth event in the third season Calendar.

The Grand Prix announced on Friday that the event in Sydney is scheduled from February 18 to 19, 2023, with the third season starting in Bermuda in May this year.

Ten teams will compete in the third season, including new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning nations Australia, Denmark, France, Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States.

The event will also feature a range of on-water and on-land fan experiences, providing fans with a front-row seat to witness advanced catamarans ripping through the harbor at breathtaking speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Sydney has also secured the right to host the racing for three consecutive seasons.