Sailors snatched on Norwegian ship in Benin 'set free'

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Nine sailors abducted by suspected pirates from a Norwegian-owned cargo ship off Benin's port of Cotonou have been freed after 35 days in captivity, officials in Oslo have confirmed.

"The nine crew members kidnapped on the MV Bonita have been released and are safe," said a statement from the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

The vessel's Philippine crew were abducted on November 2 nine miles (12 kilometres) off the coast of Cotonou, Benin's economic capital.

The Gulf of Guinea, which extends from Cameroon to Liberia, has become one of the most dangerous maritime regions in the world, with frequent attacks on ships and abductions.

Cotonou port authorities said at the time an "act of piracy" had taken place.

Ship owner Ugland published a photo on Friday showing the freed crew being reunited with their families.

"It goes without saying that captivity was a very difficult experience for them," the firm said of the 35-day ordeal, without giving details of the circumstances of their release.

Pirates are especially active along the Nigerian coast, where most of them are based.

They sometimes divert ships for several days, long enough to plunder the cargo and demand huge ransoms before freeing the crew -- costing billions of Dollars.