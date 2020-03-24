UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saint Corona Name Vexes Austrian Tourist Village

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Saint Corona name vexes Austrian tourist village

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Austrian village of Sankt Corona am Wechsel may need to rethink its tourism campaign, its mayor said Monday after the new coronavirus pandemic has drawn some unwanted attention.

"At first we smiled to see a virus named like the village appear, but jokes have stopped since the epidemic became so serious," said mayor Michael Gruber.

Ecotourism is the main source of revenue for the village of some 400 people lying some 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Vienna at the foot of the Alps.

"We'll probably have to find a new name for.

.. our mascot to welcome tourists," Gruber told AFP.

The mascot, named "Corona", is an ant sporting traditional garb, featured on pamphlets and other information for tourists.

Attractions in the village named after the Catholic saint Corona include summer sledding and mountain biking.

Austria has recorded more than 3,900 cases of the new coronavirus so far, with 21 deaths.

The country of some nine million people has passed strict measures to limit movements to fight the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Vienna May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

2 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

2 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

2 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

2 hours ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.