Saint Etienne Fans To Boycott French Cup Final Over Crowd Limits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Saint Etienne fans to boycott French Cup final over crowd limits

SaintÉtienne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Saint Etienne fans plan to boycott the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in protest at strict limits on spectators imposed under coronavirus health protocols, they said Friday.

The final takes place at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France in Paris on July 24.

However, under government rules, only 5,000 people will be allowed to attend.

"In agreement with our club, the section allocated to us will remain empty," said a statement released on behalf of five supporters' groups.

"With 900 places for our supporters and impossible sanitary conditions, we have reluctantly decided that none of the five groups will support the Greens in Paris.

"It will be our players who will have the job of proudly representing all the people and the city."

