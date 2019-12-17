UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saint-Etienne Hit With Fan Ban After PSG Fireworks Display

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Saint-Etienne hit with fan ban after PSG fireworks display

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Saint-Etienne have been provisionally ordered to play their Ligue 1 matches behind closed doors after supporters set off a barrage of fireworks in Sunday's thumping by Paris Saint-Germain, the French football league (LFP) announced on Monday.

In a statement, the LFP said that they were banning fans from Saint-Etienne games pending further investigation for "wide use of fireworks" during the match.

The LFP did not specify when the probe would take place, with the club set to play one more match before the winter break away at Strasbourg. Their next home game is against Nantes on January 11.

They could also play at home in the League Cup quarter finals on January 7 or 8 if they beat Nimes on Wednesday.

Home fans let off a volley of pyrotechnics as the 4-0 defeat came to a close at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with Kylian Mbappe firing home the reigning champions' fourth as flames and smoke billowed from the Kop Nord area of the ground.

Images of the display -- put on by fans to celebrate the 20th birthday of 'L'Avant-Garde', one of the club's hardcore group of 'ultra' supporters -- quickly spread online and in the news.

PSG's German coach Thomas Tuchel said that "it was like New Year's Eve".

Claude Puel meanwhile expressed his worry over potential sanctions, with head of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet demanding on Saturday that clubs and the league take stronger action against such displays.

Related Topics

Football Firing German Saint-Etienne Nantes Nimes Strasbourg Nord January Sunday From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

2 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

2 hours ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

2 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.