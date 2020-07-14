(@FahadShabbir)

SaintÉtienne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Saint-Etienne said on Monday that Cameroon international Harold Moukoudi, who had been on loan to Middlesbrough in the English championship since January, has been recalled.

The Ligue 1 club said that Moukoudi was in training ahead of their French Cup Final with Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Centre-back Moukoudi arrived on a free transfer from Le Havre a year ago. His last appearance for Middlesbrough came in their 1-0 loss at home to QPR on July 5 when the 22-year-old started in midfield and played the whole match.

However the loan system will deprive Saint-Etienne of another centre-back in William Saliba, who was sold to Arsenal last July and immediately sent back to Sain-Etienne for a season-log loan that ended on June 30.

Saint-Etienne asked to extend the deal but Arsenal recalled the 19-year-old French youth international.

One player who did extend his contract into July to be available, Loic Perrin, could miss the cup final on July 24 with a knee injury.