Saint-Gobain Warns Of Rising Materials Costs

Wed 06th October 2021

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Global materials group Saint-Gobain warned on Wednesday that surging energy prices in Europe would raise its input costs for 2021 by more than a third.

The French multinational said it expects 2021 raw materials and energy costs to be 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) more than last year, up from the 1.1 billion it forecast at the end of June.

"This increase in inflation mainly concerns the cost of energy in Europe," the group said.

Gas prices have surged in Europe on reduced inventories, supply bottlenecks and increased demand as drought and low-wind volumes force governments to burn more fuel to keep the lights switched on.

Gas on Wednesday was trading at the equivalent of more than $200 a barrel of crude -- threatening to exacerbate an already tight oil market.

Saint-Gobain said it had raised prices by around 8 percent in the third quarter, which it believed would compensate for the increased energy costs.

The company, which employs more than 167,000 people in 70 countries, makes and supplies products found in buildings, infrastructure and autos, including plasterboard, high-performance glass and industrial abrasives.

Rising costs for theses products threaten inflationary pressures across the real economy as its customers pass these on in turn to consumers.

Saint-Gobain set out its strategic plan for up to 2025 that, "barring a major economic downturn", would target organic sales growth of 3-5 percent and return on capital employed of 12-15 percent.

It also said it planned a dividend payout of 30-50 percent of net current profit.

The company's shares have gained 45 percent this year.

