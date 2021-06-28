UrduPoint.com
Saint Petersburg Euro Quarter-final To Go Ahead Despite Covid Surge: Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Saint Petersburg Euro quarter-final to go ahead despite Covid surge: organisers

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Euro 2020 quarter-final scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg on Friday will go ahead as planned, Russia's tournament organisers told AFP Monday, as the city posted a new pandemic high for daily virus deaths.

"The quarter-final will take place as planned," the press service of the organising committee in Saint Petersburg said.

A UEFA spokesperson told AFP that the surging outbreak "changes absolutely nothing" and "there are no plans to change the location of the match".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

