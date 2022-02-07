UrduPoint.com

Saints Kamara Arrested For Battery In Las Vegas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Saints Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery in connection with an incident at a nightclub on the Las Vegas strip, police said Sunday.

Las Vegas police said the alleged assault took place on Saturday and Kamara was arrested without incident on Sunday night.

Kamara, 26, was in Las Vegas on the weekend for the NFL's Pro Bowl game. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police said they were called to a Las Vegas hospital around 5:50 pm (0150 GMT) on Saturday where the alleged victim told them he was assaulted at the nightclub on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police did not release the name of the victim or details of the assault.

Police said their investigation led them to a suspect who was identified as Kamara. He was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Kamara has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons and was named a top rookie in 2017.

He caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday's game.

Related Topics

Police Las Vegas New Orleans Sunday 2017 Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2022

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

55 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

1 day ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>