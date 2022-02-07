Saints Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested and charged with battery in connection with an incident at a nightclub on the Las Vegas strip, police said Sunday.

Las Vegas police said the alleged assault took place on Saturday and Kamara was arrested without incident on Sunday night.

Kamara, 26, was in Las Vegas on the weekend for the NFL's Pro Bowl game. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police said they were called to a Las Vegas hospital around 5:50 pm (0150 GMT) on Saturday where the alleged victim told them he was assaulted at the nightclub on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police did not release the name of the victim or details of the assault.

Police said their investigation led them to a suspect who was identified as Kamara. He was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Kamara has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons and was named a top rookie in 2017.

He caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday's game.