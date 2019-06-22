UrduPoint.com
Saints QB Brees Awarded $6.1 Mn In Damages In Jewel Fraud Case

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A San Diego jury awarded New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees more than $6.1 million in damages on Friday in his lawsuit alleging a California jeweller overcharged him for diamonds purchased as an investment.

The Superior Court jury deliberated for two days before deciding that Vahid Moradi defrauded Brees and his wife, Brittany, in the sale of diamonds to the couple between 2012 and 2016.

An independent appraiser consulted in 2017 valued the diamonds at about $6.

7 million less than the couple paid, Brees' lawyers said.

Brees, 40, was not present for the verdict, in which the jury awarded him $6,130,767 in damages. He did testify in the early stages of the trial.

Moradi's attorney Peter Ross contended it was the Texas jeweller consulted by the Breeses, Aldo Dinelli, who was a "con man" who scammed the couple and that Brees received "just what he paid for."The defense also argued that Moradi sold the diamonds to Brees at a standard retail markup "commonplace within the industry."

