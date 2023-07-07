SAIP CEO urges adding Arabic Language to Madrid, Hague systems

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem stressed Thursday the importance of adding Arabic to The Hague and Madrid systems.

In a speech at the 64th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Al-Suwailem said the Kingdom had attached great importance to protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights and strengthening the enforcement system.

During the meetings at WIPO headquarters in Geneva today, Al-Suwailem also stressed that the Kingdom looks forward to SAIP joining the International Searching and International Preliminary Examining Authorities under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Al-Suwailem highlighted Saudi intellectual-property developments, which rely on a national strategy to build a system that promotes an economy based on innovation and creativity.

Moreover, the Kingdom has joined the Convention for the Protection of Producers of Phonograms Against Unauthorized Duplication of Their Phonograms and has worked on updating all legislation related to intellectual property, he stressed.

The Kingdom joined the WIPO as a member in 1982, utilizing its membership to keep abreast of developments in the various fields of intellectual property. This has positively impacted SAIP's diverse activities.