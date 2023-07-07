Open Menu

SAIP CEO Urges Adding Arabic Language To Madrid, Hague Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SAIP CEO urges adding Arabic Language to Madrid, Hague systems

Geneva, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem stressed Thursday the importance of adding Arabic to The Hague and Madrid systems.

In a speech at the 64th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Al-Suwailem said the Kingdom had attached great importance to protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights and strengthening the enforcement system.

During the meetings at WIPO headquarters in Geneva today, Al-Suwailem also stressed that the Kingdom looks forward to SAIP joining the International Searching and International Preliminary Examining Authorities under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Al-Suwailem highlighted Saudi intellectual-property developments, which rely on a national strategy to build a system that promotes an economy based on innovation and creativity.

Moreover, the Kingdom has joined the Convention for the Protection of Producers of Phonograms Against Unauthorized Duplication of Their Phonograms and has worked on updating all legislation related to intellectual property, he stressed.

The Kingdom joined the WIPO as a member in 1982, utilizing its membership to keep abreast of developments in the various fields of intellectual property. This has positively impacted SAIP's diverse activities.

Related Topics

World Saudi The Hague Madrid Geneva All Arab

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

2 hours ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

3 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

3 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

14 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

14 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

14 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

14 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

14 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous