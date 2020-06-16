Saira Peter for spreading message of Sufism across globe

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :After legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen, another Pakistani singer Saira Peter has completely taken up with the mission to spread the message of Sufism to her international audience.

Landon based Pakistan's first Sufi opera singer Saira Peter, in an exclusive interview with the APP, said her aim was to spread the message of Sufis of sub-continent at international level through her music in English, Latin, Italian, French and German languages.

"I want to present Pakistani Sufi music to my international listeners to let them know about the message of peace and love. I want them to know that our region had produced some of the greatest Sufi poets who always talked about humanity," she added.

She said our legendary singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen had been singing these Kalams in foreign countries where audience always got mesmerized by their soulful voices even they were not familiar with the language.

"I usually perform these Kalams in English, Latin, German, Italian and Persian languages so that they can understand the actual message and wisdom of our Sufia-e-karam and depth of their teachings," she said.

"I have performed at many places in the world but there is nothing like coming home. The love for my country and its people is the greatest motivation in my life," she added.

She also composed songs in different languages while her favorite Pakistani singer was Queen of melody Madam Noor Jahan.

She said, "I was trained as an operatic singer under Paul Knight, who is a disciple of English composer Benjamin Britten, a legend in Western classical music from the 20th century." Having double masters degree in chemistry and history, Saira opted music as her career for which she practices daily for eight hours. She can also sing in 17 languages.

She told that she introduced opera music in Pakistan in 2016 in Karachi where she sang in multiple languages such as German, Italian and Latin and she got overwhelming response by the local audience.

Talking about her British connections in music, she said she had recorded British national anthem on the request of British government which was now played at the background Hasting Town Hall whenever someone was given the British nationality.

She said she had also received letter of appreciation from the Queen of England for her perfect portrayal of British anthem.

She said she had an academy for musical training named Saira Arts Academy in Karachi and another one she was going to open in Gilgit soon on the request of governor of Gilgit-Baltistan.

She urged the country's youth to use its talent, weather it was singing, writing or acting, to bring out the positive image and good name to the country.