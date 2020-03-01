UrduPoint.com
Saira Peter Solo Performance Mesmerized Audience

Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Saira Peter solo performance mesmerized audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan's first Sufi Opera Star British Pakistani Saira Peter Sunday enthralled audience with her solo performance featuring sufi kalams here at a musical event.

The event was attended by cricket Star Zaheer Abbas, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Cricketer Sadiq Muhammad and renowned sports journalist Qamar Ahmed among others.

Saira Peter and her husband, a music director, Stephen started their musical act with western classical opera followed by the sufi kalams of famous sub continent sufi poets particularly the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Bullay Shah.

Speaking at the occasion, Zaheer Abbas applauded the performance of Saira Peter saying it was an outstanding experience to listen to this unique genre of the music.

Appreciating the performance, DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed invited Saira Peter to perform at PNCA in different musical events.

She said that Saira was a versatile singer and had performed at many international arenas bringing the positive name to the country.

It may be mentioned here that Saira Peter has the distinction to be world first Sufi Opera Star. She had also performed in many countries. She has an unique hold on both western and eastern genres of music which makes her prominent.

