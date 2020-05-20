ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :London based Pakistan's first sufi opera singer Saira Peter to spread sufi music to international audience in their language.

In an exclusive interview with APP, she said she wanted to spread the message of Sufis of sub-continent through her music while singing in English, Latin, Italian, French and German while she could sing in 17 languages.

Saira said, "I want to present Pakistani Sufi music to the international listeners to let them know about the message of peace and love given by the sufis," she added.

"I was trained as an operatic singer under Paul Knight, who was a disciple of English composer Benjamin Britten, a legend in Western classical music", she added.

She said legendary singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen had been singing sufi Kalams in foreign countries where audience were mesmerized by their soulful voices even when they could not understand it.

"I usually sing these kalams in foreign languages so that the foreigners could understand the actual depth of sufia-e-karam teachings", she explained.

She said," I had also composed songs in different languages and my favorite Pakistani singer was Queen of melody Madam Noor Jahan." Having double masters degree in Chemistry and History, Saira opted music as her career for which she practice for 8 hours daily. She introduced opera music in Pakistan in 2016.

She also received a letter of appreciation from The Queen of England for her perfect portrayal of British national anthem.

She was also running Saira Arts academy in Karachi for music training and another one was to be opened in Gilgit soon.

