Saka Replaces Rashford For England's World Cup Clash With Senegal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka for England's World Cup last 16 clashes with Senegal on Sunday as Marcus Rashford was dropped despite scoring twice against Wales.

Rashford's double inspired a 3-0 win over Wales in England's final Group B match, ensuring their progress to the knockout stages.

But Southgate opted to restore Arsenal winger Saka to his starting line-up at the expense of the Manchester United star, who is England's leading scorer in this year's tournament with three goals.

Saka scored in England's 6-2 win against Iran and played in their goalless draw with the United States before being left out against Wales.

In a blow to Southgate, England's official Twitter account said Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was unavailable for selection because he is "dealing with a family matter".

Senegal were without suspended Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, so Leicester's Nampalys Mendy came into the team.

Krepin Diatta also earned a start for Senegal in place of Pape Gueye.

Whoever wins at the Al Bayt Stadium will face World Cup holders France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Teams: England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Senegal (4-3-3) Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN) Referee: Ivan Barton (ESA)

