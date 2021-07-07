UrduPoint.com
Saka Replaces Sancho As England Eye Euro History Against Denmark

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Saka replaces Sancho as England eye Euro history against Denmark

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Bukayo Saka returned to the England starting line-up for Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark as Gareth Southgate's men aim to reach a first major tournament final in 55 years.

Saka missed the 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in Saturday's quarter-final due to a minor injury, but has impressed in his two starts of the tournament so far against the Czech Republic and Germany.

Southgate opted for a back four rather than switching to five at the back to match up Denmark's preferred system like he did in the 2-0 last-16 win over Germany.

Denmark are unchanged from their quarter-final win over the Czechs in Baku.

Kasper Dolberg keeps his place up front after scoring three times in the last two games with RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen left on the bench.

Starting line-ups: England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) Denmark (3-4-3) Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (capt), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN) Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

