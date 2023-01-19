Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :This year's Group of Seven president Japan has joined the bloc's condemnation of Russia's Ukraine invasion, imposing sanctions and agreeing on an oil price cap, with one exception: Moscow's Sakhalin energy projects.

Sakhalin-1 and 2 in Russia's far east are an anomaly in Tokyo's otherwise lockstep efforts with allies to reduce reliance on Moscow's hydrocarbons.

It's a contradiction that Japanese officials, and some experts, feel is unavoidable for a country that is by far the least energy self-sufficient in the G7.

But others warn the decision is a "vulnerability" for Tokyo, that "undermines" its diplomacy.

Last year, Japan pledged to phase out Russian coal imports and gradually decrease its energy dependence on Moscow.

Government data released on Thursday showed that oil imports from Russia fell around 56 percent last year, while coal imports were reduced by 41 percent.

But imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) were up more than four percent in 2022.