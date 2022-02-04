UrduPoint.com

Salah, Mane Set For Cup Of Nations Final Showdown

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Salah, Mane set for Cup of Nations final showdown

Yaoundé, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are getting ready to face off against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon this weekend after Egypt beat the hosts on penalties on Thursday to set up a clash with Senegal.

Egyptian captain Salah did not need to step up in the semi-final shoot-out as Cameroon failed three times from the spot, allowing the Pharaohs to win 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde.

That was after Mane starred with a goal and an assist as Senegal overcame Burkina Faso to win 3-1 in the first semi-final a day earlier.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could have been forgiven for wishing both players had been knocked out of the tournament sooner so they could return to Anfield, but he expressed delight for the attacking duo on Friday.

"It is a great achievement for both getting through to the final," Klopp said in a press conference ahead of his team's FA Cup tie against Cardiff on Sunday.

That game will be played just a few hours before the Cup of Nations climax at the Olembe Stadium.

"So far it's been a really successful tournament for our boys. It will be exciting.

"Now it's obviously not so easy because one will definitely be really happy after and the other one much less so, but both have a good chance to achieve something really big." It will be a second AFCON final appearance for Salah, a member of the Egypt team beaten by Cameroon in the 2017 showpiece in Libreville.

The 29-year-old has already admitted his determination to lift the Cup of Nations for his country, having made his international debut in 2011, a year after they won their last continental title.

"This trophy for me would be completely different. It would be the closest one to my heart," Salah, who has won the Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool, said earlier in the tournament.

>