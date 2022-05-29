UrduPoint.com

Salah's Egyptian Fans Share In His Champions League Misery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Salah's Egyptian fans share in his Champions League misery

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Donning Liverpool jerseys, Egyptian soccer fans cheered "Mo Salah! Mo Salah" even as they struggled to hide their disappointment over the Reds' loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

It was another blow for Mohamed Salah who was reduced to tears twice earlier this year following Egypt's losses to Senegal in both the African Cup of Nations final and the World Cup play-off.

To rub salt into his wounds Salah missed a penalty in the penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the World Cup play-off.

In those matches, Liverpool's African stars Salah and the Senegalese Sadio Mane were on opposing camps.

On Saturday, they suffered in defeat together.

"It's really not the year of Salah," said Youssef Mohammed, a 21-year-old accounting student, wearing a Liverpool jersey, at a Cairo park where a giant screen was installed for the match.

"We had more chances, better ball possession, but less luck, so in the end, Real stole the victory from us", says 37-year-old Khaled Youssef.

Youssef, a leading member of the official Egyptian Liverpool supporters club, which has 215,000 followers on Facebook, says supporting the Reds and being Egyptian makes him "the least fortunate fan in the world." - 'Disaster' - For many in Egypt, where public gatherings are effectively prohibited, football offers a rare avenue for distraction away from daily struggles including a heightened inflation rate which Moody's warned could raise instability and social tensions.

On Saturday, fans filled cafes across Cairo, sporting red scarves, waving flags to the Liverpool anthem of "you'll never walk alone" hoping for a victory against the Spanish side.

All prayed, danced, and chanted in the hopes of another Liverpool win similar to that of the 2019 Champions League when they beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah wished that "the 2022 final will be different from that of 2018," when he went off injured and Real Madrid beat them 3-1.

"We have a score to settle," Salah said on social media moments after Real Madrid set up a re-match with Liverpool.

Heads slumped in Cairo as the referee signaled the match's end with Real Madrid winning 1-0.

"It is the latest disaster in a repeat scenario," said Amr Said, a 35-year-old engineer who is also a member of Liverpool's Official Egyptian Supporters' Club.

Liverpool were hoping to win their seventh European Cup which would have been the ideal pick me up a week after they narrowly lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Salah and Liverpool will have to be content with lifting the FA and League Cup.

Salah is still an icon for millions in Egypt where he often features on giant billboards across the capital, Cairo.

He often springs up on tv ads for everything from a national anti-drugs campaign to promotions for soft drinks and luxury residences.

Despite the disappointment over Salah's loss, Egypt is gearing up for Monday's African Champions League final pitting Cairo giants Al Ahly against Wydad Casablanca.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Egypt Social Media Facebook Student Liverpool Cairo Casablanca Springs Senegal Russian Ruble 2018 2019 TV From Race Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Lucky Cement Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

2 minutes ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

9 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

9 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

9 hours ago
 No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he chan ..

No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he changes attitude: Marriyum Aurangz ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.