UrduPoint.com

Sale And Cardiff Games Called Off After Covid-19 Positives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Sale and Cardiff games called off after Covid-19 positives

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The English rugby Premiership match between Newcastle and Sale and the last surviving Boxing Day game in the United Rugby Championship were cancelled on Saturday because of Covid-19 positives.

Sale said that following overnight tests results "a significant number" of their squad had been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

The announcement followed confirmation that Cardiff's Boxing Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship had been postponed.

All four URC games scheduled for Boxing Day have now been called off.

Premiership Rugby said their testing oversight group and Sale had agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead.

"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

Under the regulations, the match is cancelled and a Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points.

After positive Covid tests in the Cardiff squad, the club, the competition medical advisory group and Public Health Wales decided the game could not go ahead.

The URC will try to reschedule the game.

Related Topics

Sale Derby Newcastle Cardiff Wales Turkish Lira Boxing

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

1 hour ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

9 hours ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

9 hours ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

9 hours ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.