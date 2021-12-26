Sale and Cardiff games called off after Covid-19 positives

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The English rugby Premiership match between Newcastle and Sale and the last surviving Boxing Day game in the United Rugby Championship were cancelled on Saturday because of Covid-19 positives.

Sale said that following overnight tests results "a significant number" of their squad had been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

The announcement followed confirmation that Cardiff's Boxing Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship had been postponed.

All four URC games scheduled for Boxing Day have now been called off.

Premiership Rugby said their testing oversight group and Sale had agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead.

"Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

Under the regulations, the match is cancelled and a Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points.

After positive Covid tests in the Cardiff squad, the club, the competition medical advisory group and Public Health Wales decided the game could not go ahead.

The URC will try to reschedule the game.