BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sales of high-end passenger vehicles produced in China logged robust expansion in February, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers shows.

During the period, some 304,000 domestically produced high-end passenger cars were sold in China, up 7.

1 percent month on month, according to the association.

The figure jumped 15.4 percent from the same period in 2022, 4.5 percentage points higher than the growth of all passenger vehicles, it said.

In 2022, sales of high-end passenger vehicles in China rose 11.1 percent year on year to about 3.89 million units.