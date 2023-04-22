UrduPoint.com

Sales Of Chinese-brand Passenger Vehicles Continue Strong Growth In March

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued to log robust expansion and gain larger market share in March, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers shows.

More than 1.05 million such vehicles were sold in China last month, jumping 16.4 percent year on year and soaring 20.

4 percent from the previous month, according to the association.

This figure accounted for 52.1 percent of China's total passenger car sales in the period, up 3.7 percentage points from the same period of 2022, the data revealed.

In the first quarter of this year, sales of domestic-brand passenger vehicles rose 5.3 percent year on year to top 2.68 million units, accounting for 52.2 percent of overall passenger car sales in the country.

