Sales Of Chinese Poverty-relief Platform Hit 32.6 Bln Yuan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 04:41 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) (APP):A Chinese e-commerce platform selling products from 832 counties that have been lifted out of poverty saw its sales hit 32.6 billion Yuan (about 4.68 billion U.S. Dollars) in mid-December.

The platform, fupin832.com, was launched on Jan. 1, 2020, integrating online displays, online trading, logistics tracking, online payments and product tracing.

It is estimated that the platform has benefited nearly 3 million rural families.

It has been playing an important role in promoting the sales of farm produce from once-impoverished areas, and in helping these areas create independent development drivers since its establishment, according to its operator.

The platform is under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Rural Revitalization Administration, and the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

