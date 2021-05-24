UrduPoint.com
Sales Of Electric, Hybrid Cars Grow In EU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :– Trade of electric and hybrid electric cars in the EU saw a significant increase in 2020, with 1.6 million exports and imports recorded last year, the bloc's statistical office revealed on Monday.

Electric and hybrid electric cars accounted for 14% of the EU's total car exports and 30% of imports in 2020, according to Eurostat.

In total, the EU exported close to 5.2 million cars, including petrol, diesel, electric and hybrid electric vehicles, and imported 3 million last year.

"Despite the general decrease in trade following the restrictive measures taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the EU's exports of electric, and hybrid electric cars recorded almost a fivefold increase from 150,000 in 2017 to 725,000 in 2020, while the EU's imports almost tripled from 301,000 in 2017 to 892,000 in 2020," Eurostat said.

Exports of electric and hybrid electric cars in 2019 stood at 355,000, while the number of imports was 740,000.

In 2020, nearly half of all electric and hybrid electric cars imported to the EU came from Japan and the US, with each accounting for a 23% share.

On the export side, the UK, the US, and Norway were the EU's main markets with 39%, 16%, and 10% share, respectively.

