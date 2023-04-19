UrduPoint.com

Sales Of High-end Passenger Cars Soar In China In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sales of high-end passenger cars soar in China in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Sales of high-end passenger vehicles produced in China continued to expand rapidly in March, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers shows.

During the period, some 355,000 domestically produced high-end passenger cars were sold in China, up 16.

8 percent month on month, according to the association.

The figure soared 31.3 percent from the same period in 2022, 23.1 percentage points higher than the growth of all passenger vehicles, the association said.

A total of 943,000 domestically produced high-end passenger vehicles were sold in China during the first quarter of this year, up 2.4 percent year on year, the data also reveals.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Same March All From

Recent Stories

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

4 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.