Sales of high-end passenger cars soar in China in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) ::Sales of high-end passenger vehicles produced in China continued to expand rapidly in March, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers shows.

During the period, some 355,000 domestically produced high-end passenger cars were sold in China, up 16.

8 percent month on month, according to the association.

The figure soared 31.3 percent from the same period in 2022, 23.1 percentage points higher than the growth of all passenger vehicles, the association said.

A total of 943,000 domestically produced high-end passenger vehicles were sold in China during the first quarter of this year, up 2.4 percent year on year, the data also reveals.