Salesforce, Google Cloud announce expanded strategic partnership to bolster AI offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Salesforce and Google Cloud on Wednesday announced an expanded strategic partnership to help businesses utilize data and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver more personalized customer experiences, and run more effective campaigns at a lower cost across marketing, sales, service, and commerce.

The tie-up spans products and services including Google's BigQuery tooling, Salesforce's Data Cloud and Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI platform.

The new data and AI innovations will bring real-time data sharing with enhanced predictive and generative AI capabilities, so businesses can use their data and their custom AI models to better predict customer needs and reduce the cost, risk, and complexity of synchronizing data across platforms, the announcement said.