Salisbury and Kirtley to share Sussex coach role

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Sussex will split their head coach role between Ian Salisbury and James Kirtley for 2021, the English county side announced on Wednesday.

Current spin bowling coach Salisbury will take charge for the first-class and one-day competitions, with pace bowling coach Kirtley guiding the south coast club in the Twenty20 tournament.

The pair both played for Sussex, making over a combined 600 senior appearances and taking 1,500 wickets between them. They also represented England a combined 35 times in all forms of the game.

Both Kirtley and Salisbury have also had spells coaching England Women and the England Physical Disability squad.

Sussex's announcement comes after Jason Gillespie, the former Australia fast bowler, left his position as head coach at the end of the English season.