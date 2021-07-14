UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saliva Testing Expanded For New Zealand's Frontline Border Workers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Saliva testing expanded for New Zealand's frontline border workers

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand's frontline border workers who are required to be regularly tested for COVID-19 will soon be able to choose regular saliva testing as a full replacement for nasopharyngeal testing, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

Saliva testing will be expanded as an option for all those on a regular testing cycle under the Required Testing Order. This will start with those on a seven-day testing cycle from mid-August, and be expanded over several months to include the rest of the estimated 13,000 estimated active border workers, Hipkins said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Health's advice is that saliva testing is an increasingly viable and reliable method for public health surveillance purposes," Hipkins said.

"The workers - many of whom are on rotating shifts - will also be able to undertake the testing directly at their workplaces, making access even easier. This will help boost uptake of saliva testing as a testing option for those who have to do it regularly," he said.

"We've had very little COVID-19 in New Zealand, however, a single missed infection could have a significant impact on the community," he said, adding regular saliva testing can shorten the time between someone contracting the virus and it being picked up.

Related Topics

Border All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

14 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.