WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand's frontline border workers who are required to be regularly tested for COVID-19 will soon be able to choose regular saliva testing as a full replacement for nasopharyngeal testing, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

Saliva testing will be expanded as an option for all those on a regular testing cycle under the Required Testing Order. This will start with those on a seven-day testing cycle from mid-August, and be expanded over several months to include the rest of the estimated 13,000 estimated active border workers, Hipkins said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Health's advice is that saliva testing is an increasingly viable and reliable method for public health surveillance purposes," Hipkins said.

"The workers - many of whom are on rotating shifts - will also be able to undertake the testing directly at their workplaces, making access even easier. This will help boost uptake of saliva testing as a testing option for those who have to do it regularly," he said.

"We've had very little COVID-19 in New Zealand, however, a single missed infection could have a significant impact on the community," he said, adding regular saliva testing can shorten the time between someone contracting the virus and it being picked up.