Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hurricane Sally strengthened into a category 2 storm as it edged towards the US southeast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

According to the center's latest report, data showed the storm -- about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of mobile, Alabama -- was packing gusts of 100 miles per hour.