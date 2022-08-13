Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, Report

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Salman Rushdie, whose sacrilegious writings drew death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was on a ventilator, will likely lose one eye and his liver was "stabbed and damaged" following an attack on him on Friday before giving a speech in Chautauqua, a town in western New York, his agent said, noting that the "news is not good".

The New York Times reported that according to Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, the India-born controversial author could not speak as a result of his injuries.

"The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged," Wylie said in a statement to the Times.

Moments after Rushdie was attacked, authorities arrested the man who stabbed the author. New York Police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, but where he was originally from could not be ascertained.

Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police told media on Friday that the suspect, Hadi Matar, jumped on the stage soon after Rushdie was introduced and "stabbed him at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen".

The president of New York's Chautauqua institute, where Rushdie was to give a speech said the attacker had a pass to access the grounds "just the way any other patron would have".

Major Staniszewski said authorities are in the "process of obtaining search warrants for various items. There was a backpack located at the scene. There were also electronic devices".

He added that the investigation is still in its initial stages and there is no indication of a motive at the moment. The New York Police are working with the FBI and the sheriff's office to determine the motive behind the attack, said Staniszewski.

He further said that at the moment, it is assumed that the suspect was "working alone" but they are investigating to make sure that was the case.