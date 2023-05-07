UrduPoint.com

Salt Hits 87 As Delhi Rout Bangalore And Ruin Kohli Homecoming In IPL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

New Delhi, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :England's Phil Salt hit a blazing 87 to power Delhi Capitals to a thumping seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Salt struck his second half-century in his debut IPL season to steer Delhi's chase of 182 as the home team won with 20 balls to spare at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Salt, a wicketkeeper-batsman, began with a 60-run stand with skipper David Warner, who hit 22, and then put together 59 runs with Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 26.

The batting effort trumped Virat Kohli's 55 and an unbeaten 54 by Mahipal Lomror which helped Bangalore to 181-4 after electing to bat first.

Salt got into a mid-pitch exchange with opposition pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and the verbal duel only spurred him to finish with six sixes in his 45-ball knock.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma bowled Salt before Rilee Rossouw hit an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls and sealed the match with a six.

Delhi, who started the season with five losses, moved up from the bottom to ninth in the 10-team table with slim chances of making the top four for a place in the play-offs.

Delhi's South African import Anrich Nortje missed the match after he flew back home late Friday due to a "personal emergency".

The spotlight remained on the Delhi-born Kohli as the former captain set foot on the ground in front of a capacity crowd, mostly wearing the star's Bangalore jersey.

His every run was cheered and the superstar, who was playing his first game after an ugly spat with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, obliged the fans with his fifth half-century of the season.

In-form skipper Faf Du Plessis, who consolidated his top spot in the batting chart with 511 runs, put on an 82-run opening stand with Kohli.

But it was Lomror who set the Bangalore innings on fire with his blitz after Mitchell Marsh sent back du Plessis, for 45, and Glenn Maxwell, for a first-ball duck.

In the first match of the day, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana led an inspired pace attack to help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by six wickets in a clash of IPL heavyweights.

Pathirana, who is called "Baby Malinga" for his slinging action similar to former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga, returned figures of 3-15 to limit five-time winners Mumbai to 139-8 in Chennai.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 44 as M.S. Dhoni's Chennai -- four-time IPL champions -- romped home with 14 balls to spare and move second in the 10-team table.

Dhoni praised Pathirana, saying, "People who don't have any clean action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it. But his consistency, pace makes him special."

Related Topics

Attack Delhi Mumbai Fire Exchange Import Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Lucknow Chennai Bangalore David Conway Mitchell Virat Kohli Mahipal Lomror From Top Slim Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

12 minutes ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

12 minutes ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

12 minutes ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

20 minutes ago
 Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

Lahooti Festival commences at Hyderabad club

15 minutes ago
 Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.