Salvador Government Probed Over 'negotiations' With Crime Gang

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

San Salvador, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Prosecutors in El Salvador are investigating alleged secret negotiations between government officials and a prominent organized crime gang that has long terrorized the Central American nation.

The probe follows the publication of a newspaper investigation into alleged government links with the country's infamous Mara Salvatrucha gang.

Online newspaper El Faro reported that the government of President Nayib Bukele held talks last year with leaders of the feared gang -- otherwise known as MS-13 -- offering improved prison conditions in exchange for guarantees that the gang would reduce the country's notoriously high murder rate.

The reported talks would contradict a pledge by 39-year-old Bukele -- elected last year on a pledge to get tough on crime -- not to negotiate with the gang, which EL Salvador's courts have designated a terrorist group.

El Salvador is one of the world's most dangerous nations, with an average of 35.6 homicides per 100,000 people last year.

Attorney General Raul Melara announced late Monday that his office had opened an investigation into the explosive allegations.

"We are seeking information to determine if there are indeed negotiations between government officials and the gangs," he said.

"We are not going to allow deals with terrorists. We will not allow the institutionalization of benefits for gang members."

