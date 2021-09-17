UrduPoint.com

Salvadorans March Against Bitcoin And 'dictatorship'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

San Salvador, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy.

Last week, El Salvador became the first country to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US Dollar. The move by President Nayib Bukele was met with a mix of curiosity and concern.

On the day that Central America marks the bicentennial of its independence from Spanish rule, protesters burnt a bitcoin automatic teller machine in San Salvador, one of about 200 ATMs that have been installed throughout the country as part of the reform.

Protesters on a central square in the capital held aloft placards denouncing a "dictatorship" and signs reading "Respect the Constitution," and "No to bitcoin." Joining the protests were judges, in suits and ties, who came out to demonstrate against a law passed recently by the Bukele-controlled legislature. The law calls for laying off all judges over 60 or those with more than 30 years of service, a move that will affect about a third of all serving judges.

"We came out on the streets because we are headed in the direction of authoritarianism... of dictatorship," said Esli Carrillo, 48-year-old judge.

The law, said another protester, judge Luciano Lovato, 55, threatens judicial independence and "the rule of law that we have worked so hard for." The protesters also oppose a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, populated by judges appointed by Bukele, that gives the president the right to seek a second successive term despite a constitutional limit of a single term.

"The Republic is in peril, that is why we are demanding respect for the independence of powers," said Zaira Navas, an activist with the rights group Cristosal.

Peasants, workers and union activists also turned out to protest.

"We march because we don't want that bitcoin law because it does not favor us," said Natalia Belloso, 41, who wore a white T-shirt with the emblem "No to bitcoin." "It (the Currency) is very volatile."Experts and regulators have highlighted concerns about the cryptocurrency's notorious volatility, its potential impact on price inflation in a country with high poverty and unemployment, and the lack of protection for users.

Elected in 2019, Bukele enjoys broad support in El Salvador over his promises to fight organized crime and improve security in the violence-wracked country, and his allies now hold a large majority in parliament.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Dollar Parliament Democracy Bitcoin San Salvador Reading Independence Teller Price El Salvador Cryptocurrency March 2019 Dictator All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

4 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

4 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.