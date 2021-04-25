UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Salvage Effort Under Way For Indonesian Submarine That Sank With Dozens Aboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The hunt for a missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew turned into a salvage effort Sunday after recovered debris suggested it broke apart as it sank off the coast of Bali.

Warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel had led a frantic search for the KRI Nanggala 402 since it disappeared this week during training exercises, hoping for a miracle rescue before its known oxygen reserves ran out.

But the navy acknowledged Saturday that pieces of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved.

They declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors.

Among the items recovered was a piece of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes.

They also found a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

The relatives of First Lieutenant Muhammad Imam Adi, a 29-year-old father of a young son, clung to hope.

"My wish for now is that my son and all the crew can be found," Adi's father Edy said from his home on Java island.

"My son had wanted to become a soldier since he was a child. That was his dream." - Risky salvage operation - Authorities have not given an official explanation for the accident, but said that the submarine may have suffered a blackout and left its crew unable to resurface.

Navy chief Yudo Margono discounted an explosion, however, saying Saturday that the evidence suggested the submarine came apart as it was crushed by water pressure at depths of more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) -- well below what the Nanggala was built to withstand.

On Sunday, the search team focused on pinpointing the sub's exact location.

Authorities have warned that any salvage operation would be risky and difficult in the deep waters.

Singapore's MV Swift Rescue -- a submarine rescue vessel -- has arrived to aid in the recovery effort, the navy said Sunday.

Neighbouring Malaysia, as well as the United States, India and Australia, were among the nations helping in the search.

Search vessels, reconnaissance aircraft and submarine rescue ships have been deployed to scour a zone of about 10 square nautical miles (34 square kilometres).

The submarine -- one of five in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

The crew asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.

Later, search teams spotted an oil spill where the vessel was thought to have submerged, pointing to possible fuel-tank damage, and a catastrophic accident.

So far, authorities have not commented on questions about whether the decades-old vessel was overloaded, but they have said that the submarine -- delivered to Indonesia in 1981 -- was seaworthy.

bur-pb/qan

Related Topics

India Accident World Australia Water Oil Young Indonesia United States Malaysia May Sunday Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

10 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

9 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

9 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.