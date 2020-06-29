UrduPoint.com
Salzburg Claim Seventh Successive Austrian Title

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Red Bull Salzburg claimed a seventh successive Austrian league title and 14th overall on Sunday after a 3-0 home win over TSV Hartberg.

With two rounds of games to play, Salzburg have an unassailable 11-point lead over nearest rivals LASK Linz who were beaten 1-0 by Wolfsberg.

Linz, whose lone league title came in 1964-65, had been top of the table before the club was docked six points and fined 75,000 Euros ($83,150) last month for breaking strict social distancing rules in training.

The sanction was later reduced to four points on appeal.

Salzburg's victory on Sunday came courtesy of goals from Andre Ramalho, Hwang Hee-chan and Patson Daka. They also won the Austrian Cup in May after a 5-0 rout of Lustenau.

Austria's league restarted earlier this month after being suspended during the country's coronavirus lockdown with the final matches due to be played next weekend.

Matches are however still being played to empty stadiums as restrictions on large public gatherings continue.

