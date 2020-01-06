Sam Mendes wins Golden Globe for best director for '1917'

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :British filmmaker Sam Mendes on Sunday won a surprise Golden Globe for best director for his war epic "1917," edging out a top crop of nominees.

The director bested South Korea's Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite"), Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman") and Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").