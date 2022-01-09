UrduPoint.com

Samba Show Shakes Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Samba show shakes Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Authorities in Saudi Arabia were investigating on Sunday after a samba performance by dancers some considered too scantily clad for the conservative kingdom, which has been diversifying its entertainment options.

Over the past week videos on social media have shown three foreign samba dancers displaying their moves in a main street of Jazan, in the southwest.

The women, who were taking part in the Jazan Winter Festival, wore coloured feathers emblematic of the Brazilian tradition with their legs, arms and bellies uncovered.

But they did not show as much flesh as samba dancers during Rio de Janeiro's annual carnival parades.

State-run El-Ekhbariya tv aired footage of the festival but blurred images of the women.

"Shows are for entertainment, not to attack good ways and to go against religion and social morals," one Jazan resident, Mohammed al-Bajwi told the channel.

On social media many others were indignant, demanding punishment for those responsible for the event.

One Twitter user, Ahmad al-Saneh, said however that he did not consider the dancers' dress excessively immodest.

In Saudi Arabia, most local women still wear traditional cloak-like robes in public.

Faced with the conservative backlash Jazan's governor, Prince Mohammed bin Nasser, early Saturday ordered an inquiry and "necessary measures to prevent all abuse." He did not elaborate.

For the past five years Saudi Arabia, where two-thirds of the population is younger than 30, has been introducing a wide range of entertainment and sporting events from music concerts to cinema and a Formula One Grand Prix auto race.

The move, despite resistance from conservative hardliners, is part of a broad initiative by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for social reform and economic diversification of the oil-dependent economy, which hosts islam's holiest sites and espouses Wahhabism, a rigid form of the religion.

In April 2020 authorities in the kingdom said they had executed a Yemeni man convicted over a knife attack on a Spanish theatre troupe during a live performance in Riyadh.

Critics and rights groups have said the kingdom is using major sports and entertainment events to whitewash its poor human rights record, including the 2018 murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Governor Sports Music Poor Social Media Twitter Riyadh Rio De Janeiro Man Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April Women Sunday 2018 2020 Samba Bank Limited Event TV All From Race Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

14 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

22 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

22 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.