SAMF President: FIA WTCR 2022 extension of "Our Series of World-Class Sporting Events"

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of the board of Directors of Saudi automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and President of the Saudi Motorsports Company, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal welcomed the elite drivers and teams participating in the two-day final round of FIA World Touring cars Cup 2022 series to be kicked off later on Saturday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

During the press conference for drivers and teams, which was held yesterday, Friday evening at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal stressed that the Kingdom's hosting of FIA WTCR 2022 Series is a strong addition for its growing portfolio in hosting the largest motorsports events such as Formula 1, Dakar Rally, Formula E and Extreme E, pointing to his trust in SAMF's team consisting of the Kingdom's youth, to present an event that would be an incentive to continue the distinguished march in hosting international sporting events, wishing success to all participants, especially the Saudi driver Ahmed bin Khaneen, as the first Saudi driver to participate in this global series.

The press conference was held in the presence of Jean-Baptiste Ley, Director of the World Touring car Series at Discovery Sports, drivers, team representatives and international media.

For his part, Jean-Baptiste Ley, Director of World Touring Cars Series at Discovery sports valued the efforts of the Saudi Motorsports Company and the SAMF throughout the past few period, citing the holding of the final round of this year's Season 2022 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and at the new circuit of Jeddah Corniche, which is a wonderful thing for "WTCR" and its partners, praising the efforts of the organizers in dealing with the weather and the heavy rain that fell in Jeddah the day before yesterday, and preparing Jeddah Corniche circuit and its track in record time.

In turn, the drivers expressed their aspiration for the qualifying round today on the track of the fastest street circuit in the world, praising the facilities of the circuit and the speeds that they were able to reach during their test of the track for the first time today.

Also, they stressed that the short track of Formula 1 track will add more enthusiasm to the race, especially with the high speeds of the circuit.