UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samoa Election Result Hailed As Victory For Women

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Samoa election result hailed as victory for women

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Samoa's cliff-hanger general election is a victory for under-represented women in Pacific island politics, regardless of the final outcome, opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa said Monday.

Her FAST party is on the cusp of a major upset after Friday's vote, leaving incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi fighting for his political life after 22 years in office.

The result is even more extraordinary because FAST has managed to challenge one of the world's longest-serving democratically elected leaders just nine months after the party was formed.

Mataafa said she was feeling "very thankful" for the support FAST has received, with preliminary results showing it deadlocked with the ruling Human Rights Protection Party at 25 seats apiece in the 51-seat parliament.

That leaves lone independent Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio holding the balance of power, with the ability to choose Samoa's next leader.

Mataafa said she would open discussions with Ponifasio on Monday but it could be weeks before an outcome is known as a result would likely be subject to legal challenges.

She said even if FAST failed to win government, the level of support for a female-led party was a game-changer for women's participation in politics.

"I don't think it's just (becoming) prime minister, it's in any field where women have trail-blazed," she told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ.

"I've always been conscious of the fact that I'm a role model and of course I've been a very strong advocate of women's participation in politics.

"The message for women, particularly young women, is that once you open the door you can do this." Politics has traditionally been a male preserve in the Pacific islands, with Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands still the only woman to lead an island nation when she was president from 2016-20.

"Women's representation (globally) is the lowest in the Pacific island states as women hold six percent of seats, and they are not represented in parliaments in three countries," UN Women said in an assessment released in January by the UN gender equity group.

A 2015 paper from the National University of Samoa said there were specific barriers to women entering politics in the nation of 220,000 linked to their exclusion from grassroots decision-making at the village level.

However, Mataafa, 64, is perhaps uniquely placed to challenge such gender restrictions due to her family's exalted status in Samoa and her proven record during 36 years in parliament.

Mataafa's father was Samoa's first prime minister when it gained independence in 1962 after nearly 50 years as a New Zealand protectorate.

After entering parliament in 1985, she became the country's first female cabinet minister, then deputy prime minister in 2016 until she quit last year when Malielegaoi introduced new laws that she believed undermined the constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Vote Young Male Independence Lead Marshall Islands Samoa January Women 2016 2015 National University Family From Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

10 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.