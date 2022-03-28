Samoa reports 182 new COVID-19 community cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Samoa reported on Monday 182 new community cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally of active community cases in the Pacific island country to 1,239.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health data on Monday showed that about 97 percent of the total cases, or 1,203 cases, were reported in Upolu, the second largest island in Samoa, and the rest or 36 cases recorded in Savai'i, the largest island in Samoa.

The data also showed that the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in Samoa is significantly higher among the group of 15-35 years of age.

In terms of infections by demographic, people aged 25-29 continue to be the most affected with 174 positive cases recorded, followed by those aged 15-19 with 152 cases, and those aged 20-24 with 142 cases.

The health authorities have administered 16,380 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits since the first community transmission was detected in the island nation on March 17 this year.

Samoa reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in February last year.

The island nation is now in an Alert Level 3 nationwide lockdown which went into effect on March 17.