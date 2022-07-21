UrduPoint.com

Samoa Reports 60 More COVID-19 Cases

Published July 21, 2022

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):Samoa reported 60 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,243.

Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed that of the 60 new cases, 59 cases were community cases and one was imported case, according to the local newspaper Samoa Observer.

Of the total 15,243 COVID-19 cases so far recorded in the Pacific island country, the number of community cases stands at 15,088 while 155 are imported cases.

As of July 17, the ministry has administered 172,019 rapid antigen tests (RATs) in Samoa, which has a population of more than 200,000.

The ministry has urged Samoans to be vigilant and adhere to public health protocols including wearing a face mask and complying with social distancing rules.

Samoa's COVID-19 Alert remains at Level 1 currently. The COVID-19-related death toll in the island nation remains at 29.

Samoa reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in February last year and its first community case in March this year.

