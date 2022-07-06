UrduPoint.com

Samoa Reports 95 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Samoa reports 95 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Samoa has reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in recent days, bringing the island nation's total number of community cases to 14,848.

According to the newspaper the Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday that 95 COVID-19 cases were recorded from June 26 to July 3.

Currently, Samoa is under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, and the ministry urged the public to continue to follow health advice and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

While seeing vaccination still as the best defence against the severe effects of COVID-19, the ministry also called on eligible members of the public to visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose and booster shot.

As of July 3, a total of 161,967 rapid antigen tests (RATs) have been administered in Samoa which has a population of just more than 200,000.

Related Topics

Visit Alert Samoa June July From Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.