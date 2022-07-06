Samoa reports 95 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) --:Samoa has reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in recent days, bringing the island nation's total number of community cases to 14,848.

According to the newspaper the Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday that 95 COVID-19 cases were recorded from June 26 to July 3.

Currently, Samoa is under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, and the ministry urged the public to continue to follow health advice and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

While seeing vaccination still as the best defence against the severe effects of COVID-19, the ministry also called on eligible members of the public to visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose and booster shot.

As of July 3, a total of 161,967 rapid antigen tests (RATs) have been administered in Samoa which has a population of just more than 200,000.