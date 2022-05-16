Samoa reports more COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Samoa reported 358 new community cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the island nation to 11,671 on Monday.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa's Ministry of Health confirmed that all the new COVID-19 community cases were recorded from May 10 to 12.

There were no deaths recorded during the same period with Samoa's COVID-19-related death toll currently standing at 24.

The ministry has administered a total of 88,483 rapid antigen tests (RATs) throughout the country until May 12.

The ministry also urged the public to continue to follow all health protocols in relation to protecting oneself from COVID-19 as well as complete vaccinations and booster shots.

As an island nation with a population of just about 200,000, Samoa reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in February last year and its first community case in March this year.